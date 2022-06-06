Warwick wins with walk-off blast; Barons come up clutch in the 7th to advance in PIAA baseball playoffs

Ephrata, Lancaster Catholic claim first round wins in state tournament

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lancaster Lebanon League members came through when it mattered most on Monday as the PIAA baseball playoffs started.

Warwick delivered late inning heroics with a walk off homer and Manheim Central used a three run bottom of the seventh to claim victory.

Ephrata hosted the top ranked team in 5A in the state of Pennsylvania and came back from four runs down to claim victory.

Watch the video above to see all the highlights of three area teams advance to the PIAA quarterfinals.

1A Boys Baseball First Round

Halifax 3 - Benton 0

Tri-Valley 6 - Greenwood 2

2A Boys Baseball First Round

Delone Catholic 9 - Dock Mennonite 3





3A Boys Baseball First Round

Lancaster Catholic 8 - Philadelphia Academy 0

Saints of Neumann Goretti 5 - Trinity 2

4A Boys Baseball First Round

Holy Ghost Prep 9 - Littlestown 0

East Pennsboro 6 - Blue Mountain 5

Monsignor Bonner 8 - Fleetwood 1





5A Boys Baseball First Round

Upper Dublin 8 - Exeter Township 7

Selinsgrove 1 - Susquehannock 0

Manheim Central 9 - Marple Newtown 8

Donegal 11 - Southern Lehigh 7

Ephrata 9 - Peters Township 7

6A Boys Baseball First Round

Liberty 1 - Manheim Township 0

Warwick 8 - Hatboro Horsham 7