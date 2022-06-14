Warwick powers their way to 6A state final with win over Cumberland Valley

Halifax looks to repeat in 1A after knocking off Tri-Valley in eight inning thriller.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. — Six District III teams took to the high school baseball diamond looking to punch tickets into the PIAA state finals.

Two of those games took place at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg. In the first game of the day Halifax squared off against Tri-Valley. This one went extra innings before the Wildcats used some base path trickery to earn a walk-off win, 6-5.

In the 6A semifinal Warwick faced off against fellow District III squad Cumberland Valley. The Warriors have been swinging hot bats and Monday was no different as they put up nine runs in a shutout 9-0 victory.

Warwick will face District XI champions Liberty Thursday at 4:30, in State College.

Halifax will face off against DuBois Central Catholic Friday at 10:30 am in at Medlar Field.

Lancaster Catholic knocked off Nuemann Goretti 3-0, they will face Central Martinsburg out of District VI on Friday at 1:30 pm.

Watch the video above to see the highlights of both Warwick and Halifax victories on Monday.

PIAA Baseball Semifinal Scores

1A

Halifax - 6 (8 innings)

Tri-Valley - 5

---

2A

Delone Catholic - 0

Everett - 1

----

3A

Lancaster Catholic - 3

Nuemann Goretti - 0

----

5A

Donegal - 5

Bethel Park - 8

----

6A

Cumberland Valley - 0