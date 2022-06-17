Warwick captures PIAA 6A baseball championship

Warriors jump out to 6-0 lead and prevail after a two-hour weather delay

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — They have to wait an extra hour for the first pitch and then a few more hours to finish the job. Feels like it was just delaying the inevitable, Warwick's baseball team was on course to capture their first PIAA baseball championship.

The Warriors jumped out to a 6-0 lead over Liberty in the 6A final at Penn State's Medlar Field and never let go of the advantage. After a two-hour weather delay, the Warriors saw their lead shrink to 6-4 before they locked up the title.

The video attached is from FOX43 News at 10 after Warwick's victory and includes highlights and postgame reaction from the Warriors historic win.