State to air report on how it blundered child sex-abuse vote

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered his Office of Inspector General to investigate, and his top elections official planned to reveal the agency’s findings Wednesday.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration will discuss the results of an internal investigation into a bureaucratic blunder that scuttled a statewide voter referendum on whether to give victims of childhood sexual abuse a fresh opportunity to sue their abusers and complicit institutions.

As a result, it is impossible to hold the referendum before 2023.

Senate Republicans are blocking House legislation to change the law right away. Senate Republicans argue that the right to sue must be restored constitutionally to be legal.