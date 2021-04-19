x
Child sex abuse survivors rally to push lawmakers to action

The rally is set to take place this afternoon in Harrisburg
Child sex abuse survivors are set to rally in Harrisburg Monday to call for protection for victims and to push lawmakers to act on a recent bill calling for a two-year civil liability window.

A group called 'United Front' will join with lawmakers to hold a 1:30pm press conference on the Capitol Front Steps.

In a release, supporters said they want "to urge Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward and members of the state Senate to bring House Bill 951 or a similar measure to the Senate floor immediately as the legislature reconvenes after recess. Following recent bipartisan passage of House Bill 951 – a bill that would create a two-year civil liability window for child sex abuse survivors to take their abusers to court – advocates from the United Front and survivors of child sexual abuse will testify and call for urgent action on a statutory window legislation to bring justice for hundreds of survivors across the commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

