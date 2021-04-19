Child sex abuse survivors rally to push lawmakers to action

In a release, supporters said they want "to urge Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward and members of the state Senate to bring House Bill 951 or a similar measure to the Senate floor immediately as the legislature reconvenes after recess. Following recent bipartisan passage of House Bill 951 – a bill that would create a two-year civil liability window for child sex abuse survivors to take their abusers to court – advocates from the United Front and survivors of child sexual abuse will testify and call for urgent action on a statutory window legislation to bring justice for hundreds of survivors across the commonwealth of Pennsylvania."