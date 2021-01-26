Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signs writ calling for special election to fill vacant senate district seat

On Jan. 25, Fetterman called for Senator David Arnold's replacement to be found.

On. Jan. 25, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ calling for a special election in the 48th Senate District of Pennsylvania in order to fill the seat left vacant by Senator David Arnold's passing.

The district encompasses all of Lebanon County and portions of Dauphin and York Counties.

“The need for this election arises from the tragic death of a young husband and father,” Fetterman said. “There should be no political angling in determining when or how this election will be held. The people of the 48th deserve representation as soon as possible.”

This special election will be held on May 18, 2021.

Arnold, 49, died of brain cancer earlier this month. Arnold served in his seat for about one year after beating four-term Republican Mike Folmer in a special election.