Report: Federal judge's ruling validates election of State Sen. Jim Brewster in 45th district

Republican senators last week blocked Brewster's swearing-in at the state capitol, sparking a contentious debate on the floor. Now a judge has upheld his victory.

An Allegheny County state senator whose swearing-in was delayed last week by Republicans in the state capitol had his election victory validated Tuesday by a federal judge's ruling.

Democrat Jim Brewster's election to the 45 senatorial district was upheld by the ruling, which was issued by U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan. It is the latest in a series of losses for Republicans in the courts following last November's election.

The news was first reported by Julian Routh of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

BREAKING: Federal judge UPHOLDS the counting of the few hundred challenged ballots in Pa's 45th senatorial district race, validating Democrat Jim Brewster's victory and handing the GOP another loss in the courts. — Julian Routh (@julianrouth) January 12, 2021

More: "Thus, because Ms. Ziccarelli’s federal constitutional claims all depend on the invalidity of the ballots under state law, those claims necessarily fail on the merits." — Julian Routh (@julianrouth) January 12, 2021

More: "That is, even if applying disparate counting standards in Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties creates an equal-protection concern, the validity of the challenged ballots forecloses any argument...that the Court could throw out Allegheny County’s ballots as a remedy." — Julian Routh (@julianrouth) January 12, 2021

Brewster won his election to the 45th district by 69 votes last November, and his win was certified by the state.

But Brewster's election was challenged by his Republican opponent, Nicole Ziccarelli, who submitted a 500-page contest to the state Senate last Tuesday.

Ziccarelli asked that the Senate determine a winner, citing an article of the state constitution that would allow them to do so.

Ziccarelli also had a lawsuit filed in federal court challenging more than 2,000 un-dated mail-in ballots in Allegheny County, including 311 in the 45th district.

During last Tuesday's swearing-in ceremonies in the state capitol, Republican lawmakers blocked Brewster's seating as a state senator, citing Zaccarelli's challenge.

Democrats -- including Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who was presiding over the ceremony until Republicans had him removed -- objected to the blocking of Brewster's swearing-in, resulting in sometimes passionate arguments during the contentious debate.

"The Republicans believe the election is not over yet," Brewster told FOX43 last Tuesday. "We clearly believe that I won the election. There's no doubt about that. A number of different court renderings have said that.

Brewster later added "the courts have ruled that they must be counted."

"We thought in fairness to both Sen. Brewster and Nicole Ziccarelli that we not seat anyone and let the members the time to make the best decision moving forward," said Republican Sen. Jake Corman, President Pro Tempore, in a press release issued after ceremony.

Senate Democratic leader Jay Costa issued the following statement:

I want to thank Judge Ranjan for his thoughtful and well-reasoned decision on the merits of this case. My colleague Senator Brewster won more votes, affirmed that victory in state courts, and had it confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of State. He’s been declared the winner more times and in more ways than should be necessary, but I believe that the matter is now unequivocally settled. I look forward to Senator Brewster’s swearing in ceremony and watching him take the oath of office I know he will faithfully abide every day of his service.