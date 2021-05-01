Chaos erupts on PA Senate floor as GOP blocks a Democrat from being sworn-in due to election debate

The GOP voted to temporarily remove the Lt. Governor to block the swearing in of Sen-elect Jim Brewster.

Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was temporarily forced out of presiding over the state Senate Tuesday as tempers erupted and Republicans sought to block a newly-elected Democrat from being sworn-in because his election is being challenged by his GOP opponent.

Jim Brewster won his election to the 45th district by 69 votes and his win has been certified by the state. However his Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli is contesting the win because she and her supporters want 311 mail-in ballots thrown out that had missing dates on the outside envelopes.

"We thought in fairness to both Sen. Brewster and Nicole Ziccarelli that we not seat anyone and let the members the time to make the best decision moving forward," said Republican Sen. Jake Corman, President Pro Tempore.

This is moments before @FettermanLt was removed from rostrum as Senate GOP blocked swearing in of Sen. Brewster whose election has been certified, but is challenged by his GOP opponent. @fox43 at 4, hear from Brewster and Fetterman #ElectionResults https://t.co/OpRObowzx9 pic.twitter.com/eQ462xuGTU — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) January 5, 2021

Here's more of the fiery moments as @FettermanLt was removed from rostrum as Senate GOP blocked swearing in Sen. Brewster whose election has been certified but is being challenged by his GOP opponent. @fox43 at 5, hear from Brewster & Fetterman #election https://t.co/ymbvhUt9mU pic.twitter.com/btVVHfkycS — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) January 5, 2021

"The Republicans believe the election is not over yet. We clearly believe that I won the election. There's no doubt about that. A number of different court renderings have said that," said Brewster to FOX43, who later added "the courts have ruled that they must be counted."

Democrats objected to Republicans blocking Brewster's swearing in ceremony as they noted the recent court ruling and the fact that the results have been certified. That is when tempers began to flare as Republicans voted to temporarily oust Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman from presiding over the Senate for blocking their efforts to stop Brewster's swearing-in to the Senate.

"We are in a dangerous time now politically as a country when one party is acting as if they are entitled to acknowledge who wins and who loses and who gets seated or not," said Fetterman to FOX43.

Fetterman claimed even if court cases would go against Sen. Brewster, Brewster would have willingly stepped aside to allow his opponent to be seated.

He once again contested any accusations that the elections in Pennsylvania were not fair and accurate.