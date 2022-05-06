Rick Saccone (R): Running for Lt. Governor in the Pennsylvania primary

Rick Saccone is running for election for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 7, 2021.

Rick Saccone, a Republican, is running for election for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania.

Saccone is on the ballot for the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

According to Ballotpedia, Saccone earned a B.S. from Weber State University in 1981, an M.A. in National Security Affairs from the Naval Postgraduate School in 1987 and a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh in 2002.

Saccone assumed office in 2011 as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, according to Ballotpedia. He represented the people of District 39. Saccone left office on November 30, 2018.

While working in the state house, Saccone's experience included working as a political science professor at St. Vincent College and serving as a counterintelligence officer in the U.S. Air Force.

However, Saccone resigned from his position at St. Vincent College after being seen at the U.S. Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.