x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Ex-lawmaker to run for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania

Rick Saccone said Monday that he'll make a formal announcement Sept. 10.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 7.

A former state lawmaker and two-time congressional candidate from the Pittsburgh area says he'll run for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor next year. 

Rick Saccone said Monday that he'll make a formal announcement Sept. 10. 

Saccone drew attention Jan. 6 when he posted videos online from outside the U.S. Capitol that appeared to support the violent insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to prevent Congress from confirming Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. 

Saccone said Monday that he hasn't had any run-in with law enforcement over his statements and insisted he knew of no violence at the Capitol until he was at his bus, ready to leave.

Related Articles

 

Download the FOX43 app here.