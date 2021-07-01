Ex-lawmaker to run for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 7.
A former state lawmaker and two-time congressional candidate from the Pittsburgh area says he'll run for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor next year.
Rick Saccone said Monday that he'll make a formal announcement Sept. 10.
Saccone drew attention Jan. 6 when he posted videos online from outside the U.S. Capitol that appeared to support the violent insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to prevent Congress from confirming Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
Saccone said Monday that he hasn't had any run-in with law enforcement over his statements and insisted he knew of no violence at the Capitol until he was at his bus, ready to leave.