Ex-lawmaker to run for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania

A former state lawmaker and two-time congressional candidate from the Pittsburgh area says he'll run for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor next year.

Rick Saccone said Monday that he'll make a formal announcement Sept. 10.

Saccone drew attention Jan. 6 when he posted videos online from outside the U.S. Capitol that appeared to support the violent insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to prevent Congress from confirming Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.