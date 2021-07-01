Delaware county Representative for Senator Doug Mastriano's resignation

Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) calls for the resignation of Senator Doug Mastriano (R-Adams) after he attends D.C. protest. Mastriano condemns the violence in D.C.

A Delaware County Representative calls for Senator Doug Mastriano's resignation.

Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware/Chester) calls for the resignation of Senator Doug Mastriano (R-Cumberland/Franklin/York) on Wednesday after he attends a protest in Washington D.C.

Senator Kearney released a statement on Wednesday night saying, “Doug Mastriano is a sitting senator who has actively organized a violent insurrection in an attempt to prevent a peaceful transfer of power. Senator Corman and Republican leadership should call for his immediate resignation. If he doesn’t resign, Senator Mastriano should be removed from all committee or leadership positions.”

Senator Doug Mastriano organized a bus ride to Washington D.C. today and was pictured with former state house representative Rick Saccone.

Senator Doug Mastriano said he condemns todays violence in Washington D.C. "As a military veteran and retired colonel, I do not – nor would I ever – condone the violence we saw today".

In a statement, Mastriano said in part ".. When it was apparent that this was no longer a peaceful protest, my wife and I left the area and made our way out of the area. At no point did we enter the Capitol building, walk on the Capitol steps or go beyond police lines."

He also calls for those who broke the law to be prosecuted.