GOP ad blitz and Oz critiques: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 10

Here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania's elections on Oct. 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here’s what you should know about Pennsylvania's elections on Oct. 10:

GOP ad blitz

A wave of ads supporting Republican candidates is about to hit Pa. airwaves.

Former President Donald Trump’s newly-formed super PAC, MAGA, Inc., began airing ads over the weekend in states with key Senate races, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The group has so far bought $248,000 worth of ads in Pennsylvania, according to ad tracking firm AdImpact.

The ad airing in Pennsylvania is meant to bolster Trump-endorsed candidate Mehmet Oz. It attacks John Fetterman’s record as lieutenant governor, alleging Fetterman is soft on crime.

Doctors criticize Oz

A letter released Wednesday, Oct. 5 denounced the medical credentials of Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former heart surgeon. The letter had 151 signatures from individuals claiming to be doctors.

The publication follows a Washington Post report that Oz promoted questionable and harmful medical treatments on “The Dr. Oz Show.” The letter also cites a 2014 study by the British Medical Journal that found half of the medical claims on “The Dr. Oz Show” were not based in fact.

Many of the signatures on the letter were incomplete and FOX43 was unable to independently confirm their active job status.

FOX43 has reached out to the Oz campaign, which had no comment at this time.

Deadlines

Some important dates to keep in mind:

Oct. 24: Last day to register to vote

Nov. 1: Last day to request a mail-in ballot

Nov. 8: Election Day, and last-day ballots can arrive at county elections offices