Pa. daily elections roundup Oct. 8: Endorsement for Shapiro, Fetterman holds rally

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Your Pennsylvania elections updates for Oct. 8:

Gubernatorial race

Josh Shapiro picked up another endorsement, this time from Boilermakers Local 154, a West Pennsylvania union that has traditionally supported Republicans. The Democrat won over several other right-leaning unions, like the Pennsylvania State Trooper Association.

Doug Mastriano won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement before the primaries, but not many formal endorsements since then.

Senate race

John Fetterman held a rally Saturday, Oct. 8 in York. The event marked one of his first major public appearances since suffering a stroke in May.

Fetterman declined to participate in a candidate debate that was planned to be held by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry last week, so opponent Mehmet Oz instead answered questions alone in a “fireside chat”-style interview.

Oz made slight gains in polls in recent weeks, but a new Monmouth University poll found Pennsylvanians still see Fetterman as more in-touch with their daily lives.

Mail-in ballots

If you plan to vote by mail, now is the time to request a ballot. The formal deadline is Nov. 1, but it’s a good idea to apply early, as completed ballots must arrive at your county election office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.