Here's everything you need to know to vote in Pennsylvania | FOX43 Election Guide 2022

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17. Here's everything you need to know about the candidates and voting in Pennsylvania in 2022.

FOX43 Newsroom

Published: 10:07 AM EDT May 6, 2022
Updated: 10:07 AM EDT May 6, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, USA

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. 

FOX43 News is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources and other election tidbits as we get closer to Election Day. 

Despite a court challenge, mail-in voting remains in use in Pennsylvania for the second straight election cycle.

This year, the race for Pennsylvania's governor and U.S. Senate seats represent the most hotly contested races in the commonwealth. However, voters will also be selecting candidates for seats in the state Senate, the state House of Representatives, and more.

Voting in Pennsylvania in 2022 Voting FAQs

How do I register to vote?

To register to vote, you can visit Votes PA's website here.

To complete the process, you must fill out a voter registration form. Once complete, the county voter registration office reviews the form.

If your registration is accepted, you will receive a voter registration card in the mail. That card will show your name, address, party affiliation and the address of where you will vote.

There are four ways you can register to vote or update your registration:

The deadline to register to vote is May 2.

How do I cast my vote?

In Pennsylvania, you can vote in person at your assigned polling location, by absentee ballot or mail-in ballot.

Requests for an absentee or mail-in ballot must be received by the local elections office by May 10.

Your completed ballot must be in the elections office by 8:00 p.m. on May 17, and postmarks on that date do not count. 

When can I vote?

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on May 17, and mail-in ballots are expected to be mailed out soon

Mail-in ballots can be returned via U.S. mail or dropped off at the local county elections office.

How do I apply for a mail-in ballot? When is the deadline to apply?

Applying for a mail-in or absentee ballot is easy to do online. Registered voters can apply on VotesPA.com. If you provide an email address, you can receive real time updates on your application and track when your ballot is expected to arrive. 

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania is May 10. However, the U.S. Postal Service recommends voters do not wait that long to apply in order to ensure their ballot arrives on election day.

How do I vote by mail?

In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots are due by May 17 which means ballots should be sent in the mail no later than May 11.

If you receive a mail-in ballot, but decide you want to vote in person, you must bring your unmarked ballot and envelope to your polling place. Without them, you can only vote in-person by provisional ballot.

You can also bring your mail-in ballot to your county election office at any time, as long as it is before 8:00 pm on May 17.

For more information, you can visit the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.

Where can I vote on May 17?

On Tuesday, May 17, voters wishing to vote will have the option to do so in person or by mail.

Voters can find their polling location at the Department of State's website here.

Do I need photo ID to vote? 

The first time you vote at an in-person polling location, you MUST bring a photo or non-photo ID.

Options include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card
  • ID issued by any Commonwealth agency
  • ID issued by the U.S. Government
  • U.S. passport
  • U.S. Armed Forces ID
  • Student ID
  • Employee ID
  • Non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth
  • Non-photo ID issued by the U.S. Government
  • Firearm permit
  • Current utility bill
  • Current bank statement
  • Current paycheck
  • Government check

If I haven't turned in my absentee ballot yet, can I drop it off on Election Day?

Yes! You can drop your absentee ballot off on Election Day, but it must be received by your county election office by May 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Postmarks will not be enough for the ballot to be counted.

Can I register to vote on Election Day?

The simple answer is no.

Pennsylvania does not provide for same-day voting at the present time. If you have not previously registered, you will not be able to vote in the May 17 primary election.

Voting in Pennsylvania in 2022 Important Dates for 2022 Election Cycle

Important Dates For the 2022 Election Cycle

The Pennsylvania Department of State has released dates for events related to this year's elections. Here is a list of critical dates associated with Pennsylvania's 2022 election cycle: 

  • May 2, 2022 - Last Day to Register to vote before May 17 primary election
  • May 10, 2022 - Last day to apply for mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
  • May 17, 2022 - 2022 May Primary (Polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)
  • May 18, 2022 - First day to Register after May primary
  • May 24, 2022 - Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots

Voting in Pennsylvania in 2022 Candidates up for election on Nov. 3

Governor

Josh Shapiro (D)

Lou Barletta (R)

Jake Corman III (R)

Joe Gale (R)

Charlie Gerow (R)

Melissa Hart (R)

Doug Mastriano (R)

Bill McSwain (R)

David White (R)

Nche Zama (R)

Christina Olson (Green Party)

Matt Hackenburg (L)

Joesph Soloski (independent)

State executive office

Lieutenant Governor

Austin Davis (D)

Brian Sims (D)

Ray Sosa (D)

John Brown (R)

Jeff Coleman (R)

Teddy Daniels (R)

Carrie DelRosso (R)

Chris Frye (R)

James Jones (R)

Rick Saccone (R)

Clarice Schillinger (R)

U.S. Senate

John Fetterman (D)

Malcolm Kenyatta (D)

Alexandria Khalil (D)

Conor Lamb (D)

Kathy Barnette (R)

Jeff Bartos (R)

George Bochetto (R)

Sean Gale (R)

David McCormick (R)

Mehmet Oz (R)

Carla Sands (R)

Erik Chase Gerhardt (L)

Quincy Magee (independent)

Everett Stern (independent)

U.S. House

District 9

Dan Meuser (R)

District 10

Scott Perry (R)

District 11

Robert Hollister (D)

Lloyd Smucker (R)

District 13

John Joyce (R)

Pa. Senate

District 28

Judith McCormick Higgins (D)

Kristin Phillips-Hill (R)

District 30

Carol Taylor (D)

Judy Ward (R)

District 34

Jim Massey (D)

Mike Gossert (R)

Greg Rothman (R)

District 36

Ryan Aument (R)

Michael Miller (R)

District 44

Katie Muth (D)

Jessica Florio (R)

District 48

Calvin Clements (D)

Chris Gebhard (R)

Pa. House

District 37

Mindy Fee (R)

District 41

Brett Miller (R)

District 43

Keith Grenier (R)

District 47

Keith Gillespie (R)

Joe D'Orsie (R)

District 81

Ian Kidd (D)

Richard Irvin (R)

Andrea Speck (R)

District 85

David Rowe (R)

District 86

Johnathan Hershey (R)

Perry Stambaugh (R)

District 87

Kristal Markle (D)

Eric Clancy (R)

Thomas Kutz (R)

District 88

Sara Agerton (D)

Sheryl Delozier (R)

District 89

Rob Kauffman (R)

District 90

Paul Schemel (R)

District 91

Dan Moul (R)

District 92

Dan Almoney (D)

Dawn Keefer (R)

District 93

Chris Rodkey (D)

Mike Jones (R)

District 94

Stanley Saylor (R)

Wendy Fink (R)

District 95

Carol Hill-Evans (D)

District 96

P. Michael Sturla (D)

Dana Hamp Gulick (D)

April Weaver (R)

District 97

Steven Mentzer (R)

District 98

Faith Bucks (R)

Lu Ann Fahndrich (R)

Tom Jones (R)

Mark Temons (D)

District 99

David Zimmerman (R)

Joshua Caltagirone (D)

District 100

Bryan Cutler (R)

Anne Weston (R)

District 101

John Schlegel (R)

Cavi Miller (D)

District 102

Russell Diamond (R)

Laura Quick (D)

District 104

Dave Madsen (D)

District 105

Eric Epstein (D)

Justin Fleming (D)

Thomas Mehaffie (R)

District 125

Joe Kerwin (R)

District 169

Isaac Riston (D)

Kate Klunk (R)

Matthew Smith (R)

District 171

Robert Zeigler (D)

Kerry Benninghoff (R)

District 193

Torren Ecker (R)

District 196

Seth Grove (R)

District 199

Alan Howe (D)

Need more information?

Text keyword VOTE to (717) 843-0043 or visit VotesPA.org.

