Here's everything you need to know to vote in Pennsylvania | FOX43 Election Guide 2022

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17. Here's everything you need to know about the candidates and voting in Pennsylvania in 2022.

This year, the race for Pennsylvania's governor and U.S. Senate seats represent the most hotly contested races in the commonwealth. However, voters will also be selecting candidates for seats in the state Senate, the state House of Representatives, and more.

Despite a court challenge, mail-in voting remains in use in Pennsylvania for the second straight election cycle.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

Voting in Pennsylvania in 2022 : Voting FAQs

How do I register to vote?

To register to vote, you can visit Votes PA's website here.

To complete the process, you must fill out a voter registration form. Once complete, the county voter registration office reviews the form.

If your registration is accepted, you will receive a voter registration card in the mail. That card will show your name, address, party affiliation and the address of where you will vote.

There are four ways you can register to vote or update your registration:

The deadline to register to vote is May 2.

How do I cast my vote?

In Pennsylvania, you can vote in person at your assigned polling location, by absentee ballot or mail-in ballot.

Requests for an absentee or mail-in ballot must be received by the local elections office by May 10.

Your completed ballot must be in the elections office by 8:00 p.m. on May 17, and postmarks on that date do not count.

When can I vote?

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on May 17, and mail-in ballots are expected to be mailed out soon

Mail-in ballots can be returned via U.S. mail or dropped off at the local county elections office.

How do I apply for a mail-in ballot? When is the deadline to apply?

Applying for a mail-in or absentee ballot is easy to do online. Registered voters can apply on VotesPA.com. If you provide an email address, you can receive real time updates on your application and track when your ballot is expected to arrive.

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania is May 10. However, the U.S. Postal Service recommends voters do not wait that long to apply in order to ensure their ballot arrives on election day.

How do I vote by mail?

In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots are due by May 17 which means ballots should be sent in the mail no later than May 11.

If you receive a mail-in ballot, but decide you want to vote in person, you must bring your unmarked ballot and envelope to your polling place. Without them, you can only vote in-person by provisional ballot.

You can also bring your mail-in ballot to your county election office at any time, as long as it is before 8:00 pm on May 17.

For more information, you can visit the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.

Where can I vote on May 17?

On Tuesday, May 17, voters wishing to vote will have the option to do so in person or by mail.

Voters can find their polling location at the Department of State's website here.

Do I need photo ID to vote?

The first time you vote at an in-person polling location, you MUST bring a photo or non-photo ID.

Options include, but are not limited to, the following:

Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card

ID issued by any Commonwealth agency

ID issued by the U.S. Government

U.S. passport

U.S. Armed Forces ID

Student ID

Employee ID

Non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth

Non-photo ID issued by the U.S. Government

Firearm permit

Current utility bill

Current bank statement

Current paycheck

Government check

If I haven't turned in my absentee ballot yet, can I drop it off on Election Day?

Yes! You can drop your absentee ballot off on Election Day, but it must be received by your county election office by May 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Postmarks will not be enough for the ballot to be counted.

Can I register to vote on Election Day?

The simple answer is no.