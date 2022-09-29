$5 million-winning Pa. Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Harrisburg store

The winning $5 Million Money Maker ticket was sold at Beer N Cigar on Union Deposit Road, the Lottery said. The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A $5 million prize-winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold at a Harrisburg retailer, the Lottery announced Thursday.

The $5 Million Money Maker winner was sold at Beer 'N Cigar on the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road, the Lottery said.

The store collects a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$5 Million Money Maker is a $50 game offering a top prize of, you guessed it, $5 million.

Scratch-off ticket prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date, which can be found on PALottery.com. Winners are advised to immediately sign their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery at (800) 692-7481.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.