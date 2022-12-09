One of three winning Treasure Hunt tickets for Sunday's drawing sold in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Lottery says

The 3 winners matched the five numbers drawn (17-18-24-25-26) to split a $133,000.50 jackpot. The Lancaster County winner was sold in Quarryville.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — One of three winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets for Sunday's drawing was sold in Lancaster County, the Lottery announced Monday.

The three winners will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50, giving each winner an individual prize of $44,333.50, less applicable withholding, the Lottery said.

The winning tickets matched all five numbers drawn (17-18-24-25-26).

The Lancaster County winner was sold at a Turkey Hill store at 265 W. State Street in Quarryville, according to the Lottery.

The other two winning tickets were sold at stores in Berks and Lycoming counties, according to the Lottery.

More than 39,200 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, the Lottery said.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.