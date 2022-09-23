Cash 5 jackpot-winning Lottery ticket sold at Mechanicsburg Turkey Hill

The ticket matched all five balls drawn Thursday night (2-9-20-36-39), to claim the $250,000 jackpot, the Lottery said Friday.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A $250,000 jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for Thursday night's drawing was sold at a Mechanicsburg convenience store, the Lottery said Friday.

The store earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.