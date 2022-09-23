x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Cash 5 jackpot-winning Lottery ticket sold at Mechanicsburg Turkey Hill

The ticket matched all five balls drawn Thursday night (2-9-20-36-39), to claim the $250,000 jackpot, the Lottery said Friday.
Credit: WPMT

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A $250,000 jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for Thursday night's drawing was sold at a Mechanicsburg convenience store, the Lottery said Friday.

The ticket, which matched all five balls drawn (2-9-20-36-39), was sold at a Turkey Hill store on the 6700 block of Carlisle Pike, the Lottery said.

The store earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. 

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. 

Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. 

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 9,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Car crashes decrease after roundabouts are installed, according to PennDOT

Before You Leave, Check This Out