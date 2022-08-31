Scratch-off ticket worth $1 million sold at Turkey Hill store in Lancaster County

The winning Millionaire Bucks ticket was sold in Quarryville, the Lottery announced Wednesday.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket was sold at a convenience store in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.

The winning Millionaire Bucks ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill on West State Street in Quarryville, the Lottery said. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Millionaire Bucks is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the official app.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com, the Lottery said.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning, and learn how to play our traditional and online games.

The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $33.8 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.