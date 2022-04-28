York County Quick Response Team to conduct training mission in York Township Thursday night

Residents near Indian Rock Dam Road and Hollywood Drive may see tactical vehicles and officers in protective gear during the training sessions.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Quick Response Team and the York County Regional Police Department announced Wednesday that they'll be conducting training sessions in York Township Thursday afternoon and evening.

The public should not be alarmed if officers in protective gear and numerous tactical vehicles are spotted in the area during the training sessions, officials in both departments said.

The sessions will be conducted from 4 to 6 p.m. in the area of Indian Rock Dam Road, and from 6 to 9 p.m. in the area of Hollywood Drive, authorities said.

The extra gear and brief noise are for training purposes only.

Residents are asked to give police the room to train and not to approach them.