Fort Indiantown Gap will host training sessions this month; neighbors might notice increased noise levels

The first training session, which will involve increased helicopter activity in and around the Lebanon County facility, is scheduled for Tuesday, the fort said.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — Those who live in the vicinity of Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County might notice a little more noise in the neighborhood this month.

The fort issued a public notice on social media Monday that it will host training sessions this month that could result increased noise levels.

The first training session is scheduled for Tuesday. Helicopter crews will practice water bucket training, in which they use aircraft to remove water out of Memorial Lake and dump it in a nearby field.

The training will take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fort Indiantown Gap said on its Facebook page.

The alternate date for the training session is April 7.

In addition, Fort Indiantown Gap has scheduled a demolition training session from April 9-11, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A second demolition training session is scheduled for April 30, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. the fort said.

Fort Indiantown Gap, located just off Interstate 81 between Grantville, Dauphin County and Fredericksburg, Lebanon County, is an active National Guard Training Center and headquarters for the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Pennsylvania National Guard.