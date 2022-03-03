K9 search and rescue crews team up for training exercise

Handlers from Middle Creek Search and Rescue said they received 87 calls last year, and being ready to go at a moment's notice is their top priority.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Local K9 search and rescue teams conducted joint training sessions in Lancaster County on Thursday.

The training included four K9s from Summit Bloodhounds Search and Rescue, First Tracks Search and Rescue, Middle Creek Search and Rescue, and an officer from the York County Sheriff's Office.

Three participating teams of five K9s conducted search and rescue training in Landis Woods and Overlook Park.

Handlers from Middle Creek Search and Rescue (SAR) said they received 87 calls last year, and being ready to go at a moment's notice is their top priority. That's why they regularly conduct training drills like this one.

"The training has to be extensive, and it has to be continual," said Middle Creek SAR handler and trainer Terry Heck. "We train every week. We train everywhere from inner city to woods and fields and try to have the dogs as sharp as they can [to] be in any type of situation they need to be."