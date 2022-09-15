York Hiring Fair hosted nearly 60 companies at PeoplesBank Park

From jobs in the health industry to the entertainment sector, there were plenty of opportunities for people to find a job that interested them.

YORK, Pa. — Dozens of companies gathered in York County Thursday in search of new workers.

In collaboration with sports radio WOYK, the York County Economic Alliance hosted a hiring fair that featured some of the area's most prominent employers.

The event was hosted at PeoplesBank Park at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in York from noon to 4 p.m.

Nearly 60 companies participated, and with jobs ranging from the health industry to the entertainment sector, there were plenty of opportunities for people to find a job that interests them.

Companies represented at the job fair included YCEA, PeoplesBank Park, WOYK, Allied Universal, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Family First Health, F&S Transportation, FedEx Ground, Hollywood York Casino, Margaret E. Moul Home, Primerica Advisors, Sauder Eggs, Shipley Energy, Starbucks Roasting Plant and Distribution Center, The County of York, UPS, York Concrete, Yorktowne Hotel, and more.

Organizers say the event was all about giving people a chance to meet local employers face-to-face.

"You have four hours to connect with as many companies as you like. We have a program that's already online and printed. Individuals can take some time to make a list of targeted companies that they want to connect with," said Sully Pinos, the executive director of Bloom Empowerment Center.

"Really that face-to-face interaction supersedes any type of online application," Pinos continued.