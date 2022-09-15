York County man dies 25 days after being injured in two-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township

Delmar Sipes, 81, was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the 2600 block of N. Sherman St. on August 17, authorities say. He succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the identity of an 81-year-old man who died in the hospital Sunday of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash more than three weeks earlier.

Delmar Sipes, of the 1700 block of Pelham Drive in Springettsbury Township, was pronounced dead in York Hospital at 8:18 p.m. on Sunday, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

Sipes was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the 2600 block of N. Sherman St. on the afternoon of August 17, Gay said. His vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle that crossed into his lane, according to Gay.

His cause and manner of death will be announced pending a records review, Gay said.

A routine toxicology was taken at the time of the crash, according to Gay.