Dozens of gravestones vandalized at York County cemetery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to the York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD), a York County cemetery was vandalized Saturday evening.

Vandals knocked over 35 to 40 gravestones in the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township.

It is believed that the vandalism happened in the evening hours of Saturday, Sept. 10. Many gravestones were broken.