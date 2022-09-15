Vandals destroy 'Welcome to York' sign

York City police have launched an investigation after the "Welcome to York" sign on Rathton and South George Street road was vandalized late last week.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have launched an investigation to look into who is responsible for vandalizing the "Welcome to York" sign.

The sign and fountain are located at the northeast corner of the South George and Rathton Road intersection in York.

According to JT Hand, President and CEO of York Water Company, the vandalism took place in the late night hours of Sept. 7 and 8.

"The damage involved destroyed the lettering, logos, illumination and landscaping of the site," said Hand.

Hand said the estimated cost to repair the damages is $1,000 to $2,5000.

The fountain, landscaping and signage were installed in 2015, led by the efforts of the Rotary Club of York.

The project was financed with solely private donations. Wellspan Health owns that part of the land.