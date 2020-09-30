York Police search for man accused of sexually harassing his Uber driver

Theodore Johnson, 20, is charged with harassment and open lewdness in the incident, which police say occurred in the city on April 12.

YORK, Pa. — Police in York are searching for a man accused of sexually harassing an Uber driver while he was a passenger in her car earlier this year.

The incident occurred on April 12, police say, but charges of harassment and open lewdness were filed against Theodore Dorsey Johnson, 20, of the 800 block of S. George Street, on Sept. 16.

According to York City Police, the victim contacted authorities shortly after midnight on April 12 to report the alleged harassment.

Police say a male suspect, whom they later determined was Johnson through witness identification and a search of Uber records, used lewd and obscene words in communicating with the victim and performed a lewd act while riding in her vehicle.

Johnson allegedly told the victim he was aroused, and became so as soon as he saw the victim's picture and learned he would be her driver. He continually asked the victim if she would "do something" about his arousal, even though she repeatedly declined, police say.

He also continually rubbed his crotch in the victim's presence, and eventually asked her "you don't even want to watch?" police allege.

The victim reported Johnson's actions made her extremely uncomfortable, police say.

The victim told police she continued to ask Johnson to leave her vehicle, but he refused. She eventually parked her car in the middle of an intersection and exited the vehicle, causing Johnson to flee from the scene on foot, police say.