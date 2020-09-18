Police arrest three in drug, gun investigations in York

The trio were arrested in separate investigations.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested three people in separate drug and gun investigations in York.

Joshua Andino, 32, is facing drug distribution and firearms offenses for his role in the incident.

On September 16, police concluded a three week investigation by serving a search warrant at Andino's second floor apartment in the 1000 block of West Princess Street.

As police entered Andino's residence, they say he was placing quantities of heroin through an open window and onto a roof.

According to the police release, that heroin was found to be individually packaged for sale, and one bag was found to be larger, totaling 70 grams.

Authorities found two handguns and $1,100 in cash during a search of the apartment.

Due to past criminal convictions, Andino was not to own a handgun.

Later on September 16 in a separate investigation, police learned that Cadezia Ford, 36, and Kelly Farrell, 32, were in the 200 block of W. Jackson Street while in possession of heroin and a handgun.

Ford is not allowed to possess a handgun due to her past criminal history, and there were two bench warrants issue for her arrest.

Upon arrival in the 200 block of W. Jackson Street, police observed Farrell and Ford getting into a vehicle.

When authorities attempted to take them into custody, Ford allegedly struggled with officers when they attempted to remove a 9mm Ruger from her.

Police found multiple items on Ford and Farrell and within the vehicle, including:

80 bags of heroin packaged for sale

Larger bag of loose heroin

Numerous prescription pills

$1,140 cash

Ford is facing resisting arrest and firearms charges, while Farrell was charged with drug distribution offenses.

District Attorney David Sunday stated that he was pleased with the arrests.

“Every illegally possessed handgun that we remove from the streets of York County pays future dividends by keeping our citizens and police officers safe,” he commented.