York man charged with stabbing another man during domestic dispute

Nathaniel Null, 30, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault, police say.

YORK, Pa. — A York man has been arrested on assault charges after police say he stabbed another man during a domestic incident Sunday.

Nathaniel Null, 30, of the 400 block of Salem Avenue, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault, according to York City Police.

He is accused of stabbing the 47-year-old victim, causing serious injury.

The victim is expected to survive, police say.

Null was taken into custody at about 5 p.m. Sunday and transported to Central Booking for arraignment.