Suspects in July 20 shooting in York arrested by U.S. Marshals

YORK, Pa. — Two York men wanted in connection to a shooting in the city on July 20 were arrested Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Luis Miguel Gonzalez-Soto, 33, and Joshua Soto-Colon, 28, were taken into custody around 7 a.m., according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane. Gonzalez-Soto was arrested on the 800 block of West Locust Street, while Soto-Colon was taken into custody on the 200 block of North Newberry Street.

Both were arrested without incident, Pane said.

The two men are wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on the 300 block of West Gay Avenue, according to Pane. One man was injured in the incident.

The suspects are both charged with aggravated assault and other offenses, Pane said.