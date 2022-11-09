Police: Thief swipes $1,226 in cash from betting kiosk at Hollywood Casino York

The suspect took the money, which was left at the kiosk by a victim, on Oct. 12, according to State Police, who are trying to identify the man responsible.

YORK, Pa. — State Police are attempting to identify a suspect accused of stealing more than $1,200 from a betting kiosk at Hollywood Casino in York.

The alleged incident occurred on Oct. 12 at the casino, located at the York Galleria Mall on Whiteford Road, police say.

At about 7 p.m., a victim reported leaving $1,226 in cash at a betting kiosk. A male suspect, wearing a green t-shirt, tan shorts, and glasses, stole the money, left the casino and drove off in a newer model Honda Accord or Insight, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Trooper Rougeau at (717) 428-1011, Pa. Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online.