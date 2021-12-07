Hollywood Casino York sets grand opening date for August 12

The casino, located at the York Galleria Mall, will feature approximately 500 slot machines and 24 table games, along with a sports book and other amenities.

Hollywood Casino York will open its doors to the public on Thursday, August 12, Penn National Gaming said Monday.

The casino is located at the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township.

Assuming it gets the OK after final customary regulatory approvals, Hollywood Casino York will open at noon on August 12, Penn National Gaming said.

The Category 4 casino represents Penn National's third facility in Pennsylvania, joining HollywoodCasino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville and The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington.

A fourth property, Hollywood Casino Morgantown, is scheduled to open later this year, Penn National Gaming said.

"The countdown to our grand opening begins today," said Ruben Warren, Vice President and General Manager for Hollywood Casino York. "We're very excited to soon welcome patrons to this beautiful new property, where they'll be able to experience premier gaming, dining and entertainment."

The roughly 80,000 square foot facility will feature approximately 500 slot machines and 24 table games, with capacity for up to 750 slot machines and 40 table games.

Hollywood Casino York will also offer a Barstool Sportsbook and race book, Diner & Drinks, a casual restaurant and bar, and the Classic Grill grab-and-go eatery.

Prior to the grand opening, Penn National will host two invitation-only test days, with gaming proceeds going to charitable organizations in the area, including York County Veterans Outreach, York County Food Bank, Mr. Sandy's Veterans Helping Hand and local VFWs and American Legion posts.