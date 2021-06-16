York Hiring Fair with 70 employers set for Thursday at PeoplesBank Park

People can get a job and see a game; the York Revolution will offer a free game ticket to the first 100 people at the job fair.

YORK, Pa. — Get a job and a ticket to see a local baseball team!

The York Hiring Fair is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17.

The event which is set to end at 2 p.m. will be at PeoplesBank Park which is located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in York.

According to a news release, 70 companies have registered to participate in the fourth iteration of the hiring fair, including: Harley-Davidson, Hollywood Casino’s Penn National Race Course and York locations, Colonial Manor Nursing & Rehab Center, FedEx Ground, Kinsley Construction, Cintas, Shipley Energy, Wolf Home Products, County of York, Haller Enterprises, Frito Lay, and dozens more.

Some of the companies will consider formerly incarcerated applicants on a case-by-case basis.

The York Revolution will also have personnel on hand to discuss part-time positions available as part of its game operations.

The team will offer a free game ticket to the first 100 participants.

There is no cost to attend the event, but job seekers must register beforehand. The job seeker registration link can be found here: yorkrevolution.com/hiring-fair-21.