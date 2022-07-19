Gambling revenue in Pennsylvania tops $5 billion for first time ever

It's the first time revenue figures have eclipsed the $5 billion mark, the PA Gaming Control Board said. Tax revenue from gaming topped $2 billion for the first time

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced that revenue figures for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year eclipsed $5 billion for the first time ever.

Over the last fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, games regulated by the Gaming Control Board recorded revenues of $5,042,967,392.

In addition, the combined tax revenue from these games during the fiscal year will top $2 billion for the first time, the Gaming Control Board said. The estimated amount, prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue is $2,052,630,568.

The previous high for gaming revenue and tax revenue in a fiscal year was during 2020/2021, with $3.87 billion and $1.59 billion, respectively.

The Board noted that the overall revenue increase from the previous high fiscal year can be attributed to a record high in revenue for table games, along with continued growth in the Sports Wagering, iGaming and Video Gaming Terminal (VGT) markets.

Retail Slot Machine Revenue

Fiscal Year 2021/22 gross revenue from slot machines at the casinos was $2,410,313,212 a 27.69% increase in revenue when compared to the $1,887,573,437 generated in Fiscal Year 2020/21.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National in Grantville, Dauphin County generated 167,144,627 in slot machine revenue in 2021-22, a 4.57 percent increase from the previous fiscal year.

Hollywood Casino in York reported $58,624,184 in slot machine revenue in its first fiscal year.

Table Games Revenue

Fiscal Year 2021/22 gross revenue from table games at the casinos was $1,015,735,661, a 40.73% increase in revenue when compared to the $721,763,471 generated in Fiscal Year 2020/21. This revenue amount is a high mark for a fiscal year, according to the Board.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National generated $28,842,757 in table games revenue, a drop of 4.52 percent from the previous year.

Hollywood Casino York generated $16,769,853 in its first fiscal year.

iGaming Revenue

Fiscal Year 2021/22 revenue from iGaming was an $1,232,309,138, a 37.35% increase in revenue when compared to the $897,216,020 generated in Fiscal Year 2020/21. This revenue amount is a high mark for a fiscal year.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National generated $481,355,225 in iGaming revenue, an increase of 62.28 percent from the previous fiscal year.

Sports Wagering Revenue

Fiscal Year 2021/22 revenue from sports wagering was $315,716,247, a 2.22% increase in revenue when compared to the $308,849,184 generated in Fiscal Year 2020/21. This revenue amount is a high mark for a fiscal year.

Sports wagering revenue at Hollywood Casino at Penn National was $23,847,333, a decrease of 13.47 percent from the previous year.

Hollywood Casino York generated $1,950,190 in sports wagering revenue in its first fiscal year.

Video Gaming Terminals Revenue

Fiscal Year 2021/22 revenue for Video Gaming Terminals at truck stops was $41,584,158 an 32.71% increase in compared to the $31,334,744 in Fiscal Year 2020/21.

This revenue amount is a high mark for a fiscal year. At the end of this fiscal year, there were 65 VGT facilities operating in Pennsylvania compared to 50 facilities in operation at the end of Fiscal Year 2020/2021.

Fantasy Sports Revenue

Fiscal Year 2021/22 revenue from fantasy contests was $27,308,782, a 3.11% decrease in revenue when compared to the $28,186,529 generated in Fiscal Year 2020/21.