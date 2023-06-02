Police: Man stabbed during fight outside York County ice cream shop

The 20-year-old victim was in an altercation with a 17-year-old suspect outside an ice cream shop on the 100 block of S. Main St. in Manchester, police said.

MANCHESTER, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured outside an ice cream shop in Manchester Borough Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation determined the stabbing was the result of an altercation outside Bobcat Creamery on the 100 block of South Main St., according to York County Regional Police.

The victim was stabbed in the back, police said. He refused treatment from EMS and was taken to a local hospital for treatment by his family.

A 17-year-old suspect was questioned at the scene and released, with charges pending, according to police.