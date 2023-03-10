York City police searching for stabbing suspect

At 1:25 p.m., the pictured suspect reportedly stabbed a 41-year-old woman, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York City police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing.

According to the York City Police Department, officers are requesting assistance in identifying a suspect in a stabbing that happened Friday along the 500 block of W. Market Street.

At 1:25 p.m., the pictured suspect reportedly stabbed a 41-year-old woman, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to contact the York City Police Department through any of the following ways: