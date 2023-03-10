York City police searching for stabbing suspect

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York City police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing.
According to the York City Police Department, officers are requesting assistance in identifying a suspect in a stabbing that happened Friday along the 500 block of W. Market Street.
At 1:25 p.m., the pictured suspect reportedly stabbed a 41-year-old woman, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information has been encouraged to contact the York City Police Department through any of the following ways:
- Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org
- York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204
- York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219
- Submit an anonymous tip through CRIMEWATCH here.