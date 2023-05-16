York man charged with attempted criminal homicide in early morning stabbing

It was determined that Boyzle Maddox III, from York, stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the York City Police Department.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man has been charged with attempted homicide following a Monday morning stabbing incident.

According to the York City Police Department, on May 15 at 2:27 a.m., a stabbing victim walked into York Hospital Emergency Department for treatment.

He was reportedly suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police determined that the stabbing took place in the parking lot adjacent of the White Rose Bar and Grill at 48 North Beaver Street.

With the help of White Rose Bar and Grill staff members and surveillance footage, it was determined that Boyzle Maddox III, 28, from York, had stabbed the victim multiple times.

Maddox has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault. His bail was denied in the interest of public safety, according to court documents.