Police: York County man wanted for Monday night stabbing

At the scene, officers found a man lying on the ground, bleeding profusely. The victim had reportedly been stabbed and alleged that his wallet had been stolen.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is wanted following a reported stabbing Monday evening.

According to the West York Borough Police Department, Damon Ward, 46, of King Street in West York is wanted for aggravated assault and robbery. Ward is on federal parole and is considered a fugitive at this time.

During the evening hours of Monday, Nov. 28, officers arrived at the 1000 Block of St. Paul Alley to investigate a reported disturbance.

At the scene, officers found a man lying on the ground, bleeding profusely. The victim had reportedly been stabbed and alleged that his wallet had been stolen.

The victim identified Ward as the man who attempted to kill him and cut his throat, according to police. He was taken by ambulance to York Hospital.

Multiple witnesses reported that Ward had fled the scene and gone into a nearby residence. Officers discovered evidence that he was inside and were let in by someone inside the home.

As officers searched the building, Ward allegedly jumped from a second-floor window and fled the scene.

There is evidence to suggest that Ward may be injured and seeking medical attention. He should also be considered dangerous and potentially armed.