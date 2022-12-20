x
York County

York County receives $4 million in public safety grants

The grant money will support investigating gun violence and advocating for children, as well as other causes.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Orange and yellow safety vests and orange hardhats at a construction site.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Representative Carol Hill-Evans, D-York, announced today that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency awarded York County $4 million in grants designated to improve public safety.

The money will support causes such as investigating gun violence, mentoring women offenders before they reenter society and more.

“These investments play a fundamental role in reducing crime across York County,” said Hill-Evans. “I want to thank everyone who helped connect these tax dollars to essential programs in our communities. I look forward to exploring new funding opportunities that will increase the safety and well-being of our residents.”

The following programs received funding:

Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Grant Program

  • $1.5 million - York County Commissioners Firearm Investigation and Prosecution Solutions

Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program

  • $1.08 million - City of York Law Enforcement Support Initiative

Women’s Reentry Services Initiative

  • $100,000 - The Program for Female Offenders of South-Central Pennsylvania Inc. Project New Beginnings

State Children's Advocacy Center Funds

  • $46,998 - York County Children's Advocacy Center Forensic Interviewing Services

Federal Victims of Crime Act, State Rights and Services Act, and State Victims of Juvenile Offenders Funds

  • $30,688 - Young Women’s Christian Association of York
  • $1.27 million - York County Commissioners

