York County receives $4 million in public safety grants

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Representative Carol Hill-Evans, D-York, announced today that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency awarded York County $4 million in grants designated to improve public safety.
The money will support causes such as investigating gun violence, mentoring women offenders before they reenter society and more.
“These investments play a fundamental role in reducing crime across York County,” said Hill-Evans. “I want to thank everyone who helped connect these tax dollars to essential programs in our communities. I look forward to exploring new funding opportunities that will increase the safety and well-being of our residents.”
The following programs received funding:
Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Grant Program
- $1.5 million - York County Commissioners Firearm Investigation and Prosecution Solutions
Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program
- $1.08 million - City of York Law Enforcement Support Initiative
Women’s Reentry Services Initiative
- $100,000 - The Program for Female Offenders of South-Central Pennsylvania Inc. Project New Beginnings
State Children's Advocacy Center Funds
- $46,998 - York County Children's Advocacy Center Forensic Interviewing Services
Federal Victims of Crime Act, State Rights and Services Act, and State Victims of Juvenile Offenders Funds
- $30,688 - Young Women’s Christian Association of York
- $1.27 million - York County Commissioners