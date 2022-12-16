Gun Violence Prosecution grant awarded to Lebanon County DA's office

With gun-related violence rates souring, the Lebanon County District Attorney's office announces an awarded grant that will aid officers in solving these cases

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The District Attorney's (DA) office in Lebanon applied for a $207,411 grant in October 2022 that aimed to help the police department with the ever-present threat of gun-related crimes in the city.

As of Dec. 14, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency approved that award amount as part of the Gun Violence Intervention and Prosecution Grant.

The DA's Office requested the grant to purchase items such as a three-dimensional crime scene scanner, forensic extraction software for use on electronic devices, video enhancement software and ten cameras to be placed at high-traffic intersections scattered among the County.

The office acknowledged in their request that Lebanon County has seen an increase in gunshot-related homicides over the past three years.

However, they are confident that these items will assist officers greatly, with an emphasis on the Lebanon County Detective Bureau.

"Anytime we respond to a crime scene, our Office and the police involved aim for the most thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution possible," said DA Pier Graf in a press release. "Our Office and your local law enforcement will always fight to bring more resources and aid to the Lebanon community. We are grateful to the Commission for the award, and to the Chiefs of Police, Senator Gebhard, and Congressman Meuser for the support."