Police investigating crash that left one woman dead in York County

Officials say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was unconscious when they arrived at the scene.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 46-year-old woman died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday night shortly after a single-vehicle crash in Peach Bottom Township.

Patricia (Blevins) Cooper, was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m. after suffering blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the county coroner's office.

State police say Cooper was driving her vehicle westbound on the 3000 block of Bryansville Road in Delta when she was seen swerving before crashing into a tree at around 9:15 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene they found Cooper unconscious. They tried to resuscitate her at the scene and continued to do so as she was being taken to the hospital. Ultimately their efforts were unsuccessful.

State police continue to investigate the crash.