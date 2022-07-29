Four people dead, six flown to hospitals after crash involving farm tractor in York County

According to PennDOT, four people are dead and six others were flown to area hospitals.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people are dead and six others were flown to area hospitals following a crash involving a farm tractor rollover in southern York County on Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 11:15 a.m. along Route 425 (Furnace Road) near Indian Steps Road-- around the area of the Otter Creek recreation area in Lower Chanceford Township on July 29, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler.

According to York County EMA, a farmer on a tractor was pulling a trailer with 10 children inside when the tractor went off the road, overturning the trailer.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, one adult and three children have died as a result of the crash. Officials say the other six people have been flown to hospitals.

Currently, PennDOT has closed Furnace Road between Indian Steps Road and Lower River Road.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story reported that an amish horse and buggy was involved in the crash. Initial reports indicated that was the vehicle involved. That has since been updated to reflect that a tractor was the vehicle involved in the crash.