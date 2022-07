The 56-year-old tractor-trailer driver from Columbus, Ohio, was not injured in the crash, police said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 37-year-old Harrisburg man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a tractor-trailer, state police said.

Caleb Flick drove his Volkswagen Jetta into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-81 southbound near mile marker 77 on Friday night in West Hanover Township, according to police.

The 56-year-old tractor-trailer driver from Columbus, Ohio, was not injured in the crash, police said.