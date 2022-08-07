1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

No word yet on what caused the crash or the condition of the other people involved.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon, according to county officials.

First responders were dispatched to the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township on Saturday afternoon for a two-vehicle crash.

One of the drivers, 41-year-old William Muller of Parkesburg, Chester County, was pronounced dead at the scene, said the county coroner's office.

