Police investigating West Manchester Township bank robbery

A woman handed a note demanding money to a teller at Traditions Bank on the 2100 block of White Street Monday morning, police said.

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a suspected bank robbery that occurred Monday morning at a Traditions Bank location in West Manchester Township.

The suspect allegedly entered the bank, located on the 2100 block of White Street, at about 9:45 a.m. She displayed a handwritten note to the teller demanding cash, according to police. The suspect did not display a weapon or make any threats, police said.

The teller complied, giving an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect. The suspect then fled from the scene on foot and was no longer present when responding officers arrived at 9:51 a.m., according to police.

The suspect is described as a woman, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 200 pounds. She was wearing black and white sneakers, dark-colored sweat pants or jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt with a large black "Champion" logo, bright pink gloves with black fingertips, and a light pink medical-style mask, police said.

She was carrying a large oversize tan purse with her, according to police.