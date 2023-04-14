x
Carlisle police searching for man charged with robbery, aggravated assault

Frederick Gibbs has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault and other charges after allegedly driving onto the sidewalk to hit an individual with his car.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Carlisle police are searching for a man accused of attempting to hit someone with his car and then stealing their cell phone. 

Frederick Gibbs has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and theft, according to police.

On April 14, at 11:37 a.m., Carlisle police responded to the intersection of S. Pitt and W. South Streets for a reported robbery. 

According to the victim, Gibbs drove his car on the sidewalk in an attempt to hit the victim, then exited his car and pushed the victim to the ground and took their cell phone. 

A warrant has been issued for Gibb's arrest. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH here

