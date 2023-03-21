Hanover man charged with trying to rob bank in Adams County

Rodney Warner, 58, allegedly tried to rob the bank by passing a note through its pneumatic tube system while in the drive-thru lane, police said.

HANOVER, Pa. — Police say a York County man who attempted to rob a bank in Adams County while in the drive-through lane earlier this month has been apprehended.

Rodney Warner, 58, of Hanover, was taken into custody in West Manheim Township, York County this morning, according to Littlestown Police.

He is accused of attempting to rob a PNC Bank on the 400 block of West King Street in Littlestown on March 14.

According to a criminal complaint affidavit, workers at the bank contacted police shortly after 10:30 a.m. when a white pickup truck approached the drive-through lane, and the driver passed a note through the pneumatic tube system demanding money.

Workers in the bank triggered two alarms and alerted the bank manager, who locked the doors to the building. The teller did not comply with the suspect's demands, according to police.

At that point, the driver fled in his vehicle in an unknown direction.

Police used images taken from surveillance video to identify Warner as the suspect in the case and were able to trace his vehicle registration to his Hanover address.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, charging him with a felony count of robbery.