Police across Lancaster County collaborate to apprehend suspect in armed robbery

Just after 3 p.m., officers with the West Hempfield Township Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Truist Bank on Corporate Boulevard.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County officers responded to a reported armed robbery at a local bank on Thursday afternoon.

With the assistance of several witnesses, the suspect's vehicle was identified and tracked to a residence in Manor Township.

Several officers from West Hempfield, Manor Township, East Hempfield and Manheim Borough surrounded the home in search of the suspect.

With help from neighbors, the suspect was seen running in an open cornfield just south of the original location.

Officers from Manheim Borough, while checking the area, spotted the suspect and gave chase on foot. The suspect was apprehended and taken to West Hempfield Township Police Station for further investigation.