Police search for suspect accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of auto parts from York County Walmart

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — State Police in York County are attempting to identify a retail theft suspect accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of items from a Walmart store in Shrewsbury Township.

The suspected theft occurred at about 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the retail store in Shrewsbury Commons, police said. The suspect is accused of taking 29 items from the store's automotive department and exiting the store without paying.

The total loss to the store is estimated at $3,381, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a light blue collard shirt and a face mask. He was seen operating a GMC Terrain with PA registration PZA061D—but the registration comes back to a Nissan and is a "dead tag," police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call PSP York at (717) 428-1011, anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.