Police looking for suspects in a string of retail thefts in York County

Police say the three people hit at least five stores on the same day.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are looking for three people who are suspects in a string of retail thefts.

On April 29, just before 1 p.m., police say the three pictured below loaded up on health and beauty products at Weis Market on Lombard Road before leaving without paying.

Police say the suspects stashed the products in bookbags they brought with them and then left the store in a black Jeep SUV with what looks like a Virginia tag TRR7064.

According to police, the trio did the same thing in at least four other stores in the area on the same day.