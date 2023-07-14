Police identify suspects accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of underwear from Victoria's Secret at Capital City Mall

Maria Liliana Munoz Cano and Maria Valeria Martinez Garcia, both of New York, allegedly struck twice at the same store in a 9-day span, Lower Allen Twp. police claim

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have identified two suspects accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of lingerie from a Victoria's Secret store in the Capital City Mall in two separate incidents last year.

Maria Liliana Munoz Cano and Maria Valeria Martinez Garcia, both of New York, are charged with retail theft and possessing the instruments of crime, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

The duo is accused of stealing seven bras and 400 pairs of panties valued at $5,216.50 from the store on Aug. 10, 2022, and 220 pairs of panties valued at $5,799 on August 19 of the same year, according to police.

On both occasions, one suspect stole the items while the second acted as a lookout, police claim.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the store and from the mall to determine the suspects in both incidents were the same.

The investigation found that on both occasions, the suspects used a white Porsche SUV. They also carried the same handbags during each incident and used the same "boost bag" to steal the lingerie both times, according to police.